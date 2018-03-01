Brad Pitt has joined the cast of a new movie by Quentin Tarantino. It is titled Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He will be reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio for the film. Pitt and DiCaprio had previously collaborated for Martin Scorsese's 2015 short film The Audition.

Pitt and DiCaprio have also worked with Tarantino before. While Pitt was part of Tarantino's 2009 flick Inglourious Basterds, DiCaprio starred in his 2012 film Django Unchained. However, this is the first time all three of them are uniting for a project.

Here is what Tarantino had to say about the project to the Hollywood Reporter:

I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 9, 2019. It is reportedly the final part of Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone's popular films — Once Upon a Time in the West and Once Upon a Time in America.

The movie is said to be one of the most expensive projects by Sony Pictures. Pitt and DiCaprio had been in talks with the studio for weeks. Reports suggest that the "negotiations were strenuous". At one point, DiCaprio was even willing to walk out of the studio, said the Hollywood Reporter.

There are also speculations that the role Pitt will be playing in the film was initially offered to Tom Cruise. Jennifer Lawrence or Margot Robbie is also expected to join the cast of Tarantino's upcoming movie. Internet rumor mills are on an overdrive regarding the casting negotiations for the role of Sharon Tate.

More details about the casting of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood could be revealed in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, check out the official synopsis of the movie: