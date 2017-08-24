More than 13 years have passed since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt separated. But ever since Pitt and Angelina Jolie split, rumours have been rife that the War Machine actor is trying to make peace with the Friends alum.

Earlier rumours suggested Jimmy Kimmel was setting the stage for an epic reunion, however, there were no confirmations from the stars. Now, a tabloid claims Pitt has reached out to Aniston after the Brangelina split.

It is said that Pitt and Aniston had a deep and meaningful conversation which led to the actress breaking down. Revealing details of the "unexpected call", the sources told InTouch magazine that Pitt apologised and confess his love for his former wife.

"He's been determined to apologize for everything he put her through, and that's exactly what we did. It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had. Jen was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she'd suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears."

"Brad is in the middle of the fight of his life, and Jen is dealing with a marriage in which she's increasingly being left behind... Memories began rolling around in his mind, and that's when he decided to reach out. What happened next stunned them both, and ended with Jen in tears," the insider claimed.

Apparently, Brad launched into the list of things he was sorry for. He apologized to his ex-wife for being "an absentee husband, for being stoned and bored much of the time." The conversation supposedly "lifted sadness and regrets off her shoulders".

While fans are obviously rooting for the reunion, Gossip Cop breaks our hearts by revealing that a conversation like this did not take place. According to Aniston's rep, no such thing has taken place. The story is a "complete fabrication," the actress's rep told the gossip website.