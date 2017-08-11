Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt recently surprised everyone by apparently calling off their divorce after realising they can't stay apart from each other.

People close to the Allied star claimed he had a major role to play in sorting the problems between the two. According to the insider, his transformation after their split not only surprised the people around him but also helped him gain new respect from his estranged wife.

"Brad has made huge changes in his life, he's so much healthier now than he was a year ago. He's cleaned his side of the street with Angie and admitted to his part in the failure of the marriage. The way he's handled himself has gone a long way to earning back Angie's respect," a source told Hollywood life.

The industry insider also claimed Brangelina may get back together in the near future. The source said the former couple is looking forward to a bright future with their six children.

"The jury's still out on whether she'd consider taking him back, but her heart has softened in a big way, things are healing. They talk a lot more now than they did when they first broke up. The most important thing to both of them is that they get to a place where they can co-parent with total love and respect and they are well on their way," the insider said.

Jolie has already hinted at her reunion with Pitt in a recent interview. "Things got bad. I didn't want to use that word...Things became difficult. We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal," she said while interacting with the representative of Vanity Fair magazine.