Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gave us a hint of happiness when the rumours about Brangelina reconciling and calling off the divorce made headlines. But sources close to the couple have confirmed that there is no holding back the couple from separation as they are clear what they want. Like the world, even Jolie and Pitt's children want them to settle the matter and not part ways.

Sources close to the couple reveal that the kids want Brangelina to reunite and not go ahead with the divorce. "The kids would love for their parents to get back together, they really miss Brad living at home, but it's not on the cards. Brad has made all the right steps, he's quit drinking, and he's publicly taken on responsibility for their break-up," an insider told Hollywood Life.

This is not the first time that the children have expressed their concern about the divorce. They have been trying to fill the void in Jolie's life after the split and there were reports that suggested that they have tried bringing the couple together but Pitt and Jolie want to end the relationship and the kids just need to accept it.

"Sure, neither Brad or Angelina are dating again and their relationship has slowly been improving, but there's no reconciliation on the books, at least not now anyway," the source added.

But the couple is clear that the children are their priority and they will do anything to help make the situation normalise. Jolie, who has the custody of all the children, is frequently spotted spending time with her children.

"Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the kids even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit," an insider told the gossip website. The couple has reportedly cut down on acting commitments to make time for the kids. Pitt is reportedly concentrating on producing while Jolie is focused on directing.