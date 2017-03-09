On the occasion of International Women's Day, popular Canadian based YouTuber Lilly Singh, aka Superwoman, began a propaganda called Bra Toss Challenge. After the YouTuber uploaded a video explaining the rules of the challenge, the first celebrity to oblige and support the campaign was Fast 8 actress Charlize Theron.

Uploading a video on her Instagram account, the actress called out Superwoman for her amazing initiative. Following the steps instructed by the YouTuber, Theron is seen "tossing" a black bra and nominated comedian Chelsea Handle and actress Aisha Tyler. The video is captioned: Ladies, let's #bratoss in support of each other this #internationalwomensday!@ctaop exec director Ashlee, @aishatyler @chelseahandler #girllove @iisuperwomanii

The video was later shared by Singh on her account as well. The video has been watched over 877,000 times.

Ladies, let's #bratoss in support of each other this #internationalwomensday!@ctaop exec director Ashlee, @aishatyler @chelseahandler #girllove @iisuperwomanii A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:15am PST

But what is the Bra Toss Challenge? Started by Singh, under her initiative Girl Power, the Bra Toss Challenge is basically tossing your bras to show support to women world over. The 28-year-old started this unique trend to also raise awareness for women's rights on March 8.

Posting a video and commencing the trend, Singh inspired women to join in. She said: "I wanna take a second to recognize and appreciate all my fellow sisters around the world. You make your voices heard, and you make me proud to be a woman. I'm not just talking about one type of woman, nah. I'm talking about every type of women. Every shape, size, color, with any sexual orientation and any religious beliefs."

Ever since she has posted the challenge, actresses and Instagrammers from different countries, age groups and sizes are participating in the challenge. Check it out!

#bratoss challenge! Thanks for starting this tag @iisuperwomanii!!! I tag @missrballer @gracehelbig and @mametown A post shared by Colleen Ballinger (@colleen) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Thank you @lelepons for nominating me for the #BraToss challenge ? Toss your support to women you cherish and admire. I nominate @inanna #internationalwomensday #girllove A post shared by Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

#bratoss C A post shared by Trash (@youtube_stuff_are_us) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:48am PST

We are loving all of the support that we are receiving! Thanks so much for joining the #BraToss movement @lelepons! This is what #GirlLove is all about! ??? A post shared by GirlLove (@spreadgirllove) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

While Theron is one of the first actresses to promote the cause, one has to wait and watch to see which other celebrities will join in. Apart from popular YouTube artists, it could be expected that Priyanka Chopra could also participate in the challenge, given that Singh and Chopra are good friends.

If you'd like to participate in the trend, here are the rules: