WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is set to put his title on the line when he goes up against the undefeated Australian Jeff Horn next month. The two are set to square off on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Horn's home town of Brisbane, Australia, and this is set to be the biggest fight of his career until now.

Despite the fact that Pacquiao has not won a fight via knockout since he defeated Miguel Cotto way back in 2009, the Filipino boxing legend will still be expected to get the win over Horn. Pacquiao has the experience, has clashed with all the best fighters out there and he is up against someone who has never really competed against the best of the best until now.

Also read: Based on Conor McGregor's latest training session, he will definitely lose to Floyd Mayweather

Horn might not have the recognition that Pacquiao does but he has been really impressive in the boxing ring. Out of the 16 fights he has won, 11 have come via knockout, and while he will be facing a completely different test against the Filipino, the Australian is really confident that he can get the win.

"He is one of the greatest boxers in history and people in Australia have supported the fight because of his name and the chance to see an Aussie against him. But I believe this is the start of a new era in boxing and a changing of the guard," The Courier-Mail quoted Horn as saying.

Horn, who is also a licensed schoolteacher, seems really confident about his chances against Pacquiao, even though he has not faced a boxer of his calibre yet. The Australian said during an interview that he wants the WBO welterweight champion to enjoy his remaining days as champion as he will be taking the title from him on July 2.

Pacquiao is set to arrive in Brisbane this weekend on board a charter plane, which will also carry around 300 members of his entourage. The Filipino boxing legend is widely tipped as the underdog as he has not been in the best of form recently. However, he is determined to prove that he still has what it takes to be the best boxer in the world and a win against Horn will certainly prove that.

As for Horn, while the Australian seems confident about his chances against one of the best boxers in the world, he did thank Pacquiao for agreeing to the face-off and give him the biggest fight of his career.

"But I have to first say thank you to him for giving me the chance. I never thought I would ever get the opportunity to fight for his world title and certainly not before a packed crowd at Suncorp Stadium," Horn said.