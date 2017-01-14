Since boxing legend Floyd Mayweather issued a statement that he is ready to fight UFC star Conor McGregor but wants a guaranteed $100 million and is willing to offer Conor McGregor $15 million plus a portion of the pay per view revenue, UFC president Dana White has stepped in and has offered the duo $25 million each with the split of additional pay-per-view revenue.

Also read: Mark Hunt files lawsuit against UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesner

"I'll tell you what Floyd, here's a real offer. I'm the only guy that can actually make the offer and I'm actually making a real offer: We'll pay you $25 million, we'll pay Conor $25 million and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There's a real offer" The Guardian quoted Dana White as saying.

Following that offer from him, Floyd Mayweather said "He's a f---ing comedian" after he earned $100m for his previous fight against Manny Pacquiao, not including a portion of the pay-per-view revenue reported to be in the high eight-figure range.

Dana White also questioned Floyd Mayweather calling himself A-side stating that the only reason he wants this fight to happen is because Conor can attract pay per view buys and that this is Floyd's money fight.

"To think that you're the 'A' side? How are you the 'A' side? The last major fight that you were in, you left such a bad taste in everybody's mouth, nobody wants to see you again. His last fight did 350,000 pay-per-view buys. Conor's last (two fights), Conor did 1.3m and 1.5m buys, so I don't understand you think you're the 'A' side," White added.

"There's a reason you want this Conor fight so bad, because you know that's your money fight. If they're going to box, Floyd looks at this thing like an easy boxing match for him, but Conor McGregor is his money fight" The Mirror quoted White as saying.

Also, Conor McGregor continued his war of words with Floyd Mayweather after he posted a picture of himself standing over Mayweather holding championship belts with the caption, "Call me C.J. Watson!"

The picture was in reference to Mayweather's issue with basketball player C.J. Watson. Mayweather allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend for exchanging text messages with Watson, and ultimately served two months in jail for domestic violence after the incident.

Check out the tweet by Conor McGregor