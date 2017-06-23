The biggest boxing match in the history of the sport is set to take place between the best boxer ever in Floyd Mayweather and a fighter who has never boxed professionally in UFC star Conor McGregor. After years of trash talking, trading insults and a number of obstacles, the two are finally set to square off on 26 August at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ever since the fight was announced, this is all the boxing world and the MMA seems to be talking about as the two of the best athletes from their sport are set to compete in probably the highest grossing pay per view bout ever.

Also read: Undefeated Australian Jeff Horn confident he will end Manny Pacquiao era

Apart from the fact that the two of them really want to punch each other in the face, there is no doubt that part of the reason they agreed to fight each other is for the money. Even if the fight does not live up to all the hype, McGregor and Mayweather will pocket more than enough money for a lifetime.

The official figures have not been released yet but reports say that pay per view figures will cross the $1 billion mark and McGregor could receive around $100 million for the fight while Mayweather could pocket around $300 million.

Mayweather vs McGregor is the only thing people seem to be talking about these days and if the fight actually does live up to all the hype then it's going to be one of the most talked about fights for years to come.

It's been only a week since both the fighters officially announced the fight and a fan did not waste any time in preparing an unofficial trailer for the super bout and it is really good and worth the watch. This four and a half minute video is definitely going to send chills down your spine and if you are as excited for the fight as everyone else, you need to watch this video.

The video which is called the "180 million dollar dance" has some of the best insults both the fighters have said to each other over the years.

"Never compare Conor McGregor to me, that's a total disrespect," says Mayweather. "I'm an elephant, elephant's don't beef with ants." While McGregor says he's "gonna stop Floyd", adding that "the world is gonna eat their words."

Checkout the complete trailer right here.