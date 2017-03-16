After the highly-anticipated April clash between Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan was called off, the focus has turned elsewhere. The Filipino could meet Australian Jeff Horn in July this year, but promoter Bob Arum feels that a fight against Broner or Crawford will be good business. It means that all these boxers are in the fray as Pacquiao's next opponent.

Read: Manny Pacquiao vs Amir Khan fight called off

In fact, even before Pacquaio's clash with Khan was finalised, it was Horn, who was the favourite for the clash with the Filipino. It was the huge money on the table, which might have prompted Pacquiao to agree for a bout against Khan, but the fight, which was supposed to take shape in the UAE, broke down as the investment group could not fulfil their promise of $38 million.

Arum, who was always dubious about the fight in UAE, has a fresh offer for Pacquaio to fight Horn in Australia. However, it remains to be seen if Pacquiao will be willing to take on Horn for the clash, and Arum feels he will not be surprised if he takes some time off and then fights someone like Adrien Broner or Terence Crawford.

"We have a deal in place (with Horn), hopefully it will be in July. But I'm waiting to hear back. It's up to (Pacquiao). He may decide to take off until the fall and then fight an American kid like Broner or Crawford or somebody like that," ringtv.com quoted Arum as saying.

Pacquiao, however, was keen to fight Khan as the Filipino boxer had started a poll on Twitter, asking fans who he should fight next. Khan was the favourite, while Horn was the least favourite in the poll, which had four boxers including Crawford and Kell Brook.

With Pacquiao's clash with Khan called off, Arum believes a fight against Broner or Crawford will mean good business.

"Khan made sense in the Mideast if they were coming with money, which I never believed they were. But other than the Mideast, an American opponent like a Broner or a Crawford would do a lot more business," Arum said.