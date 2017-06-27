Jeff Horn is set to face the biggest test of his professional boxing career this Sunday when he takes on Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title. The two are set to square off at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. While all eyes will definitely be on the undefeated Australian, who is also competing in his hometown, Pacquiao has a point to prove.

The Filipino boxing legend, who is also a senator, is the clear favourite on Sunday but Horn is confident he will get the win and end the Manny Pacquiao era.

Pacquiao fans should be worried a little bit as the Filipino had not scored a knockout win since he defeated Miguel Cotto way back in 2009 while Horn has won 11 of his 17 bouts via a knockout. Pacquiao will be hoping to prove to he still has what it takes to compete with the best in the world.

Weather Pacquiao is still the same boxer as he was back in the day will only be revealed once he enters the ring on Sunday. His trainer Freddie Roach said he is looking to raise Pacquiao's profile with this fight as they are targeting a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

"Depending on how he lost but I would probably encourage him to retire. We have to win this fight. It is a crucial fight for us. We need to look good in this fight to get the bigger names interested. I expect Manny's best in this fight. I am looking for a big win here. We want to go on to bigger and better things," the Guardian quoted Roach as saying.

Roach said if Pacquiao only manages to scrape through the fight, retirement could be on the cards. If you have to compete with the best, you have to look good and impressive, he added.

To sum it up, this is a must win fight for Pacquiao and he needs to really put in a dominating performance this Sunday if he is to have any hope of a rematch with Mayweather or any other top boxer. Roach mentioned he did see signs of the old Manny as he knocked out two sparring partners. If he will be able to do so against Horn remains to be seen.