Hip hop artists Soulja Boy and Chris Brown will go head to head in a three round boxing match in March in Las Vegas.The fight, promoted by Mayweather promotions, can be streamed on a pay-per-view basis.

Also read: Look who challenged Conor McGregor to a fight

The feud between the two started after Soulja Boy liked a picture posted by Chris Brown's former girlfriend on Instagram. The duo then had a long war of words on social media with Soulja Boy also calling out Brown's daughter Royalty following which Brown accused Soulja Boy of being a drug addict and a police informant.

With tension rising between the two, Soulja Boy sought his friend Mayweather's help. The former boxer, who has never been defeated in his entire professional career, agreed to train the artist and also promote the fight through his Mayweather Promotions and The Money Team Brand.

Soulja Boy posted an image on Instagram which stated that he has signed his contract and that he got Floyd Mayweather training him. Chris Brown accepted the challenge by saying:

"Now that we have your undivided attention, boxing match set. Legally. Man to Man. No more dissing and no more talking. We in the ring with it. Challenge accepted" the sun quoted the singer as saying.

That's when 50 cent got Mike Tyson involved in the fight. The rapper posted a phone call video on Instagram of Mike Tyson agreeing to train Brown.

"Listen Mike, they say Floyd's going to be training Soulja Boy so I said I've gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown," he said in a phone call posted to Instagram.

Tyson responded: "Yeah, Soulja Boy's gonna get f***ed up."

The duo will be really pumped up for their fight given that they have two of the best boxers by their side. Floyd Mayweather who retired from boxing in 2015 and remained undefeated throughout will be keen to train Soulja Boy to the best of his abilities because if he loses it will reflect badly on him.

While Chris Brown has Mike Tyson who was one of the most feared strikers back in his time will certainly be keen to teach him a move or two. Even Tyson would not want Brown to lose considering it would reflect badly on his training abilities. Soulja Boy and Brown have not boxing experience at all and now that they are being trained by two of the best boxers in the world this will certainly make for an entertaining watch.

Check out the post by Floyd Mayweather on Instagram promoting the fight.