After Manny Pacquiao's proposed super fight with Amir Khan got scrapped because an unnamed investment group from the UAE failed to turn up with the money, the Filipino boxer is set to face Australian Jeff Horn. Pacquiao's adviser Michael Koncz said they are almost done finalising the deal, with the bout scheduled to take place on July 2.

The fight is set to take place in Horn's hometown of Brisbane, Australia at the Suncorps Stadium, which holds a seating capacity of 52,000.

The two were initially expected to square off on April 23, but Koncz decided to fly to Abu Dhabi in the hopes of sealing a mega money with Khan that eventually did not materialise.

"Looks like Pacquiao will fight Horn on July 2. We are finalising the terms. [It] should be finalised by the end of the week," Rappler.com quoted Koncz as saying.

Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum had earlier given the Filipino boxer until Wednesday (US time) to make up his mind on whether he wants to fight the undefeated Australian or not because the Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council, who are financing the bout, will not wait indefinitely.

"They have to make a decision by Wednesday [Thursday in Manila].If we can' get a fight for him this July, we'll look at November. Unless it's a big fight, we are looking at Manny fighting outside the US," Arum had said earlier.

Pacquiao, who is set to put his WBO welterweight title on the line, is expected to make around $A10 million from his fight against Horn, who put his work as a schoolteacher on hold to become the No. 2 contender for the Filipino senator's belt. If this fight does get the go-ahead it will be the biggest test for Horn yet.

The Australian is 17-0 in his professional boxing career at the moment and while he is definitely going be the underdog in this match, he seems confident about his chances. Horn is currently the WBO inter-continental champion and if he can defeat Pacquiao or at least put up a decent fight his career will certainly take off.

"I think I'm getting Manny at the right time. He's not as great as he was — he's slipped a little bit and I'm on the rise," Horn said.