The big day is here. Will Vijender Singh be able to hold two WBO titles simultaneously for the first time in his career tonight or will he lose it all? The big India vs China showdown between Vijender and Zulpikar Maimaitiali is scheduled for super Saturday in Mumbai.

Boxing fans all over the country do have a grand moment to cheer for the hometown boy as the coverage of the pro boxing bout comes live and exclusive across all platforms -- broadcast and digital.

Videos: How Vijender made it 8-0 in his pro boxing career

Power, passion & aggression! We'll witness everything when @boxervijender and Zulpikar clash tomorrow at #BattleGroundAsia! ? pic.twitter.com/0iEmPGLkmu — IOS Boxing (@IOSBoxing) August 4, 2017

The fight night, referred to as 'Battleground Asia', is momentous for Indian boxing in general. It not only sports undercard fights featuring a lot of talented Indian boxers but sponsors have also come in thick and fast to make the event a big one.

Needless to say, a lot of celebrities too will be taking to the venue on the fight night.

Here are the six quick things you need to know:

Vijender's WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight championship and Zulpikar's WBO Oriental Super Middleweight championship are on the line. Total fight rounds: 12.

Promoters of the fight: IOS Boxing.

Sponsors for Battleground Asia: JK Group's Platinum Heavy Duty Cement (title sponsors), Dabur Shilajit Gold, Amity University, Smartron, Spicejet, Herbalife, Uber, USI, Treebo, Wockhardt Hospitals, Radio One, Bright Outdoors, Aava Water, Castle Media.

Kolkata-based musician Arko Pravo Mukherjee will be giving a musical treat ahead of the start of the boxing matches. The 34-year-old will pay a tribute to the late Linkin Park member Chester Bennington.

Indian undercard fighters: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar, Neeraj Goyat, Pardeep Kharera, Dharmender Grewal, Kuldeep Dhanda, Asif Khan, Sachin Bhot.

Celebrities expected: Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh, Raghu Ram, Mary Kom, Virender Sehwag, Parvin Dabas.

Fight schedule

Date: August 5

August 5 Time : 6:30 pm IST onwards

: 6:30 pm IST onwards Venue: NSCI, Mumbai

Where to watch live (India)

TV: Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD

Live stream: Sony Liv