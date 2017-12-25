Manchester United take on Burnley in the Boxing Day 2017 fixture of the Premier League on Tuesday. Although the Red Devils are touted as favourites going into the game, let us not forget that Jose Mourinho's side are currently facing a slump of sorts.

The 20-time English league champions suffered a shock defeat against Bristol City in the Carabao (EFL) Cup last week and thus got knocked out of the competition.

And then, United drew 2-2 against Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend, in what could have been a sure win for the Red Devils, had not Harry Maguire scored right at the death.

And now, they face Burnley who were thrashed 0-3 by Tottenham Hotspur also in the weekend. Before that, they had conceded just twice in their last 5 league matches.

While Mourinho's side need to be at their best shape attacking wise going into the game, Manchester United face against a curse -- the curse of 1963. On Boxing Day 1963, Burnley thrashed the Red Devils 6-1 in what has been one of the most shocking results in football history.

1963, the year that everyone in Division One turned up drunk from Christmas Day... pic.twitter.com/v1dIXPRW2B — BigSport (@BigSportGB) December 24, 2017

Both of them played in the First Division of the English Football League (EFL) back then.

David Herd was the solitary goalscorer for United as Burnley's Willie Morgan got a brace, while Andy Lochhead got as many as four goals.

"In the Premier League era, Manchester United have won 19 games on Boxing Day. It's a figure no other club comes close to, and they will of course be expected to win this one too. Might a Claret ghost from Christmas's long past come back to haunt them though?" mentioned Guy Mowbray, an English football commentator associated with the BBC Sport.

"United and Burnley have met on Boxing Day three times, and Burnley have won all three - twice at Old Trafford, then 6-1 at Turf Moor on the most recent occasion. That was way back in 1963, which was also baby Jose Mourinho's first Christmas on this earth."