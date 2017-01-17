Well-known boxer Amir Khan has landed in huge controversy as a sex tape featuring the Britisher has found its way on to a major porn site in the US. Media reports state that a clip shows Khan carrying out a sexual act upon himself while he is in a conversation with a female model over Skype.

Amir Khan next fight: Will it be against his wife or his family or Kell Brook

Khan is believed to have been involved in a fling with the woman, who is from Arizona, US. The video is said to have been recorded few weeks after he got married with Faryal Makhdoom in 2013.

The boxer has also been accused of cheating on his wife in the past. With such things, especially after the latest episode of sex tape, his personal life has come under the scanner.

"This is a mortifying moment for Amir. He's a Muslim boxer and his personal life is under the microscope right now, so the timing couldn't be worse. There had been rumours about these videos for years but now anyone who wants to view them on the internet for free can do so," The Sun quoted a source as saying.

B A S I C Cardigan - @riverisland Bodysuit - @houseofcb Jeans - @catwalk_connection Shoes - @gianvitorossi A photo posted by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:29am PST

The timing of the tape coming out into the open could have a huge impact on his personal life as his wife Faryal has been involved in a bitter battle with Khan's family, who are not happy with her dress code among other things. Faryal was miffed with her in-laws and blasted them on social media for the dress code issue.

The 25-year-old woman has also spoken about the ill-treatment meted out to her by Khan's family as well. With the feud between Faryal and Khan's family growing more serious by the day, the boxer was utterly disgusted and even threatened to divorce his wife and also abandon his family.