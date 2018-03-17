Raid, starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, opened to a decent response at the domestic box office on its first day.

Released in around 2,700 to 3,000 screens across the country, Raj Kumar Gupta directorial Raid did well at the multiplexes. Although the morning shows registered a low occupancy of around 15 percent, its business escalated towards the evening owing to the positive word-of-mouth publicity.

Raid has collected Rs 10.24 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards... Evening/night shows saw super growth... A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening... Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz."

Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi told Times Now: "It has opened to encouraging numbers particularly in the urban centers and the word around the film is positive in general, which is good news. It will end up posting a healthy total of Rs 75 crore by the end of its run."

With this, Raid failed to beat the day 1 business of Ajay-Ileana's previous outing Baadshaho, which had minted Rs 12.60 crore, and also missed the opening day figures of Ajay's Shivaay (Rs 10.24 crore) by a small margin.

Raid received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics and audience alike. While critics lauded Ajay and Saurabh Shukla's performances, they also called it a realistic movie with a gripping storyline. The audience of the first day first show were impressed with the punchy-one-liners in the movie.

Raid is inspired by a true story about money laundering. Ajay plays the role of a fearless IT officer who carries out a non-stop raid at the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow, whereas Ileana D'Cruz plays the role of Ajay's wife.