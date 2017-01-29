This Valentine's weekend will see two Hollywood movies hitting the silver screen – The LEGO Batman Movie and Fifty Shades Darker. Batman's next outing in the brick form is likely to beat the Fifty Shades at the box office. The two movies will try to cash in on the long romantic holiday weekend (since Valentine's Day falls on Tuesday).

The first edition of Fifty Shades series was released over the Valentine's Day weekend in 2015. Fifty Shades of Grey, as Deadline reports, earned $85.1 million over the weekend and $93 million over four days in the month of February. Fifty Shades of Grey was up against 20th Century Fox's Kingsman: The Secret Service- which proved to be a great competition as it opened to $36.2 million and collected $128.2 million in total.

The LEGO Movie, which was released in February 2014, was predicted to earn around $40-$45 million in its opening weekend. However, Forbes reported that the great reviews and huge audience response led to a $69 million debut in the weekend before President's Day.

This year, the box office predictions reveal that The LEGO Batman movie will have the upper hand over Fifty shades. Both LEGO Batman Movie and Fifty Shades Darker will be released on February 10.

Valentine's Day falling on the weekend always favours romantic movies, box office critics feel. Since the day falls on a week day, the stat favours The LEGO Batman Movie.

According to Deadline, The LEGO Batman Movie is expected to open at number one with over $50 million in ticket sales while the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel is said to make about $30-$42 million.

However, neither is predicted to break last year's Valentine's Day box office record set by Deadpool. The Ryan Reynolds movie broke the holiday weekend's all-time records with a collection of over $132 million.

Since Fifty Shades of Grey garnered mixed reviews from critics, the impact could be visible in the box office collections of the sequel. When it comes to The LEGO Batman Movie, since the previous LEGO movie was a pleasant surprise, expectations are running high.