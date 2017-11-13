It is finally the Justice League week! The DCEU movie that will uncover the mystery behind Superman's resurrection and set the platform for upcoming DCEU movies releases this weekend.

But is the hype generated enough to give Thor: Ragnarok a tough competition and pull up the rocky DCEU? Although the studio witnessed a huge breakthrough with Wonder Woman, DCEU is still railing at the critical failure of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Justice League's box office collections stand crucial for Warner Bros and the comic book studio.

Film analysts predict that the movie could cross the $1 billion mark. But it depends on the viewers "like" or "love" the movie. "The difference between 'love' and 'like'" could mean hitting $1 billion worldwide at the box office — or not," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore told CNBC.

As of now, the reviews are fairly good. Initial reactions reveal that the film is fun but not perfect. Justice League has its flaws but the cast – especially Aquaman Jason Momoa and The Flash Ezra Miller – make it worth a watch.

The billion-mark is still questionable considering none of the DCEU movies has surpassed the landmark moment. However, it is also to note that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's worldwide cume stood at $873 million (reported by Deadline).

Considering that the film follows up the events of the movie and banking on Momoa, Gal Gadot and Miller's popularity, Justice League stands a chance of crossing that mark.

Dergarabedian notes that it is not just the cast or controversies surrounding the movie that plays a factor. He feels that over the past few months, DCEU has lost clarity and this is impacting loyal fans.

"The clarity of vision hasn't been consistent, and I think that can be confusing to true fans. But an average viewer says you've got Aquaman and Wonder Woman and all these great characters in one movie, and that seems fairly irresistible," he said.

As far as the casting goes, it is has impacted the film's audience. Tickets went on sale in the late October and Fandango polls reveal that audience is interested in watching Gal Gadot reprise her Diana role and are eager to watch Jason Momoa play the Aquaman.

The website points out that 86 percent are excited to see Wonder Woman in the film and 89 percent identify themselves as DC fans, Fandango revealed a few weeks ago.

According to Deadline predictions, as of now Justice League's expected opening box office collections stands between $110 and $120 million on the domestic front. But Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co, argues that the numbers could come close to $135 million.

Even if the film succeeds there is no DCEU movie releasing in more than a year that could reap the success, notes CNBC. Following the box office stunner Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel has two movies lined up in the next six months – Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Whereas, DCEU comes out with Aquaman in December next year. While mays and if could go on, film analysts and movies goers will know the final outcome after Justice League releases on November 17.