Tamil superstar Suriya's action thriller Singam 3 aka S3 is all set to roar at the worldwide box office upon its release on February 9. Despite being a Thursday, the Hari directorial is expected to enjoy many houseful shows in Tamil Nadu, and the advance booking trend in Kerala suggest that the movie will also have a few packed shows in the state on day 1.

Read: Will Suriya's Singam 3 win at Kerala box office where Munthirvallikal Thalirkkumbol, Jomonte Suviseshangal rule?

On BookMyShow website, the advance booking for Singam 3 has been opened at various theatres in Thiruvanathapuram. Two premiere shows of S3 will start at 6:01 am on Thursday at Ariesplex SL Cinemas, followed by two other shows at 6:15 am on the same multiplex. The multiplex will offer a total of 15 shows on day 1.

However, not many have booked tickets for the movie at Kochi multiplexes. The movie might pick up momentum in Kochi if it opens to a good response. Nevertheless, the movie is expected to work well for the actor, as Suriya has a huge fan following in the state.

Meanwhile, The action thriller will have as many as 38 shows at Mayajaal Multiplex in Chennai alone on the opening day. The tickets for the shows at 7:25 pm and 12 pm at PVR, Velachery and Woodlands Complex, Chennai have already been sold out.

What makes S3 a much-awaited movie of the year?

S3 is the third movie in the Singam franchise after the blockbusters Singam and Singam 2. Suriya plays DCP Durai Singam in the action-masala films. S3 also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the female lead roles. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish and Thakur Anoop Singh complete the cast. Expectations are sky high from S3, thanks to the teaser that has already impressed the audience. It has been viewed over 10 million times in three months.