Bollywood moviegoers will be treated to three movies this Friday (January 12). Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz are set to compete the coming week at the box office.

But, who will win the battle?

Kaalakaandi is Saif Ali Khan's movie. Though he is considered as the bigger star than the other movies' actors, this film is not expected to do wonders at the box office on its first day.

However, the horror movie, 1921, will earn more than Kaalakaandi, just because of Zareen Khan. Also, we have a huge fan following for horror movies in our country than a dark comedy. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz will open with decent numbers.

So, according to our box office prediction, Kaalakaandi's opening collection will be Rs 1 crore, 1921's will be Rs 1.5 crore and Mukkabaaz is expected to earn around Rs 80-90 lakh.

Though three movies are releasing of different genres this Friday, the box office numbers will not be big. Tiger Zinda Hai will be again the one to rule this weekend.

Among the three, which one will you prefer? Here are a few details about Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz that will help you to decide which one to pick first for this weekend.

Kaalakaandi

The Akshat Verma directorial is a dark comedy about life, death and karma. Kaalakaandi is actually a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. So, this movie might give you the vibes of Delhi Belly and Shaitan. Saif Ali Khan-starrer chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect.

It also features Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

1921

Vikram Bhatt has come up with yet another horror movie, this time titled 1921. Starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra, 1921 is the fourth instalment of the 1920 franchise.

Set in the vintage era, the film features Karan as an Indian who is in England to learn music. Everything goes fine until one day he commits a mistake that unleashes some evil forces from the other world. Zareen plays a ghostbuster who has the power – or curse – to see the dead. She comes to the rescue of Karan, and the two eventually fall in love.

Mukkabaaz

Anurag Kashyap is coming back to the silver screen with his new film Mukkabaaz, which will tell the story of a lower-caste boxer who trains at a gym managed by a local don, falls for the latter's niece and goes on to become a successful boxer. The hero of the movie is Gangs of Wasseypur fame Vineet Kumar Singh.