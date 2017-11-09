Bollywood buffs will be treated with two amazing movies this Friday (November 10). One is Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy's Qarib Qarib Singlle and the second one is Rajkummar Rao and Telugu actress Kriti Kharbanda's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

Both the movies have mind-blowing star cast with popular South actresses, but the question is which one will win the box office battle?

According to our prediction, Qarib Qarib Singlle might open with the collection of Rs 3-4 crore and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana will have the opening collection of around Rs 2 crore.

According to the hype and fan following, Qarib Qarib Singlle is expected to have better opening than Rajkummar's movie. The trailer of Irrfan's flick was highly appreciated than Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana's trailer.

Both the flicks are of rom-com genre, but the storyline of Irrfan's movie is more interesting. On top of that, Parvathy, is a big star in the South industry and the film has another huge star – Irrfan Khan.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story of a modern couple who meet through online dating. The movie unfolds the desi adventure of Yogi and Jaya as they embark their journey to discover love and life.

Since Parvathy will mark her Bollywood debut with this film, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a much awaited film not only in Bollywood but also in South.

On the other hand, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana doesn't have an extraordinary storyline. It is not one of those Rajkummar Rao's movies like Newton or Bareilly Ki Barfi, which won hearts with the storyline and his performance.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana deals with Satyendra aka Sattu (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) who meets for a proposed arranged marriage and fall in love in the process. On the night of their marriage, an unexpected turn of events turns their world upside down.

Set in the backdrop of India's civil services, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana explores the challenges that Satyendra and Aarti face as a middle-class couple in India.

As both the flicks are releasing tomorrow, who will win the first day race at box office? Share your views in the comment section.