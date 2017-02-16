Cine-goers will be treated to two Taapsee Pannu movies–The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi–this Friday. The films are expected to get a decent opening at the box office.

The Ghazi Attack: The war film starring Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Om Puri and Taapsee, has been shot underwater. The movie has an interesting storyline. Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati's large fan base will work to The Ghazi Attack's advantage at the box office.

However, promotions for the film were far from aggressive and is expected to earn around Rs 2-3 crore on the opening day. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and the earnings may vary at each box offices. The movie is expected to rake in max money at Telugu box office.

Running Shaadi: The film, starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee, is a rom-com. Running Shaadi has been promoted in several platforms and is expected to pull crowds, thanks to the unique storyline. Taapsee will be seen in a happy-go-lucky avatar after Pink. The movie is expected to collect around Rs 2 crore on the releasing day.

Apart from Running Shaadi and The Ghazi Attack, Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah's Iraada is also releasing on the same day. The movie's trailer looked promising and it might do a business of Rs 1.5 crore on day 1.