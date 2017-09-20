Bollywood will see three big-ticket releases this Friday (September 22) – Bhoomi, Newton and Haseena Parkar. While Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi is expected to have a big opening, the other two flicks ride on a lot of hype too.

Newton features Rajkummar Rao- an incredible acting talent. The critics are all praise for Newton and have given the movie a higher rating.

Haseena Parkar features Shraddha Kapoor as the lead actress. The movie is about Haseena, Dawood Ibrahim's sister. It also stars Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who plays Dawood.

Newton is expected to earn Rs 2-3 crore on the opening day, while Haseena Parkar's might fetch Rs 2 crore.

Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi is likely to dominate the box office. Firstly, it is Sanju Baba's comeback film and secondly, most of the Sanjay Dutt's movies like Agneepath and Son of Sardar have crossed Rs 10 crore on its first day.

Considering he is back on the silver screen after 2 years and has a huge fan following, Bhoomi may cross Rs 5 crore mark on its opening day.

Sanjay Dutt plays a father's role in Bhoomi and his daughter is played by Aditi Rao Hydari. The Omung Kumar directorial is about a father taking revenge on his daughter's rapists.