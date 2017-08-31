Bollywood is bringing two amazing stories on the silver screen this Friday, i.e September 1. Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho and Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Savdhaan) are set to hit the screens this week.

While people are excited to see Ayushmann-Bhumi's on-screen chemistry once again after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, they are eagerly waiting for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai pair of Emraan and Ajay too.

Looking at the hype, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho may rule the opening day collection and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will do a decent job. Baadshaho is expected to surpass Rs 5 crore on its first day, while Ayushmann-Bhumi's film will earn around Rs 3-4 crore on opening day.

It is difficult to predict the opening collection of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan because both the actors last releases impressed everyone. Bhumi garnered appreciation with Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Ayushmann won hearts with Bareilly Ki Barfi alongside Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao.

Thus, the collection of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan may rise slowly in the weekend and Baadshaho may not be liked by many.

Baadshaho, a Milan Luthria-directed film, sets the clock back to the emergency period of the mid-70s in India. It was a tough time for citizens of the country. The state of emergency was issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352(1) of the Constitution, and lasted for 21 months, from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

The flick has Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. On the other hand, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is another rom-com but dealing with an important issue – erectile dysfunction.

Both the movies look interesting, but who will win the box office battle? Share your views in the comment section.