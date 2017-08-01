Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha has turned out to be a hit at the Chennai box office. The movie has also overpowered the new release, Nibunan, which has got positive reviews.

In its second weekend, Vikram Vedha has minted Rs 1.43 crore from 279 shows to take its total tally to Rs 4.85 crore. The Tamil film had raked in Rs 1.76 crore in the first weekend.

Also, Meesaya Murukku has emerged as a surprise winner in Chennai. Like Vikram Vedha, this flick too enjoyed good viewership as it collected Rs 49.80 lakh from 177 shows. The 10-day collection of the Tamil movie stands at Rs 1.52 crore.

With no big releases in the coming weekend, these two movies are expected to rule the Chennai box office for another week.

Arjun Sarja's Nibunan is in the third place at the Chennai box office. In its first weekend, the film has earned Rs 49.62 lakh from 156 shows-- an average start. The business was largely impacted by the good run of Vikram Vedha and Meesaya Murukku.

Kootathil Oruthan, in its first weekend, collected Rs 18.97 lakh from 87 shows. Hindi film Mubarakan has earned Rs 18.42 lakh from 60 shows and Hollywood film Dunkirk raked in Rs 9.73 lakh from 51 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.04 crore.

Telugu film Goutham Nanda opened to below average response by collecting Rs 7.78 lakh from 39 shows and Fidaa earned Rs 5.43 lakh from 27 shows to end its second weekend at Rs 34.56 lakh.