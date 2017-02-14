The business of Vijay's Bairavaa has witnessed a complete drop in its collections in its fifth weekend. The Tamil Nadu box office was ruled by Singam 3, and Bogan, the release of the previous week, also enjoyed decent viewership.

Also read: Vijay gifts gold ornaments to Bairavaa (Bhairava) unit following its success at box office

As per trade reports, Bairavaa has made way in theatres for Singam 3 and Bogan. The Vijay-starrer occupied a few screens in Tamil Nadu and the gross collection of Vijay's film is around Rs 64 crore.

The estimated worldwide collection of Bairavaa stands at around Rs 115 crore. On the other hand, Bogan witnessed pretty good business and the 11-day gross collection of the film stands at Rs 18 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Singam 3 has ended its first weekend on a high note. It has earned around Rs 23 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Coming to Bairavaa, the movie, which was released during Pongal festival, hit the screens without much competition. It opened to mixed reviews, but managed to do impressive business in the first weekend.

In the following week, Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented protests by the public to lift the ban on Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport of the state. This affected the collection of Bairavaa and the movie lost business worth Rs 8-10 crore.

Bairavaa has been given 30 percent entertainment tax exemption by the Tamil Nadu government, which means the gross collection will be almost equal to the net business. This has turned out to be a major advantage for the distributors.

The Vijaya Productions-bankrolled film is written and directed by Bharathan. Keerthy Suresh has played the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu has enacted the role of the villain in the film.