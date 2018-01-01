Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran has entered the New Year with a bang. The movie, which received a solid start, has cashed in on the Christmas vacation by doing a fantastic collection at the Chennai box office.

In its second weekend, Velaikkaran has earned Rs 1.72 crore from 297 shows in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. The total collection of the Tamil flick stands at Rs 6.52 crore by the end of its 10-day run in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Hollywood film Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle has also received a good opening in Chennai. From 114 shows, it has raked in Rs 48.48 lakh. Newly-released Tamil film Balloon has collected Rs 41.82 lakh from 132 shows.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai has been pushed to the fourth position. The Hindi film, which collected Rs 62.90 lakh from 138 shows in the first weekend, added Rs 27.26 lakh from 75 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.40 crore in Chennai.

Ulkuthu has collected Rs 22.82 lakh from 84 shows, while Aruvi, which has garnered positive reviews, has collected Rs 17.31 lakh from 78 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.03 crore.

Sangu Chakkaram has earned Rs 5.70 lakh from 36 shows, whereas the collection of Santhanam's Sakka Podu Podu Raja has completely dropped. It has raked in Rs 4.85 lakh from 36 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.03 crore.

Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal has raked in Rs 4.66 lakh and Telugu movies like Hello and Middle Class Abbayi have earned Rs 3.35 lakh (10 days total: Rs 20.24 lakh) and Rs 3.13 lakh (10 days total: Rs 39.65 lakh), respectively.