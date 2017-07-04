Hollywood movie Transformers: The Last Knight is off to a great start at the Chennai box office. The movie, which was released last weekend, has managed to perform better than local Tamil movies.

In the first weekend, Transformers: The Last Knight has minted Rs 70.65 lakh from 165 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is a big number for a Hollywood flick, as per trade experts.

New Tamil movie Ivan Thanthiran has opened to a decent response by collecting Rs 39.67 lakh from 150 shows. It is considered as a decent opening for a movie featuring Gautham Karthik. The film had received mixed reviews. Unfortunately, the flick is affected by the ongoing indefinite strike called by theatre owners over dual taxation after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax.

Jayam Ravi's Vanamagan had an average weekend by collecting Rs 34.23 lakh from 120 shows. The 10-day collection of the film stands at Rs 1.56 crore.

Maragadha Naanayam entered its third weekend by collecting Rs 23.66 lakh from 90 shows. The 10-day collection of the film stands at Rs 1.42 crore.

Another Hollywood film Baby Driver is off to a below-average start by raking in Rs 15.10 lakh from 63 shows. Tamil film Yaanum Theeyavan did not get a good opening as it could only earn Rs 4.68 lakh from 42 shows.

The collection of biggies like Bollywood film Tubelight, Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham and Simbu's AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) have drastically come down in its second weekends.

Salman Khan's film has raked in Rs 4.34 lakh from 27 shows (total collection: Rs 80.67 lakh), Allu Arjun's movie earned Rs 4.07 lakh from 27 shows (total: Rs 51.07 lakh) and Simbu's movie made a collection of just Rs 1.28 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.43 crore.

While the performance of the non-Tamil movies has not come as a surprise, the massive drop in collection of Simbu's film has surprised trade experts. Negative reviews have played the spoilsport.