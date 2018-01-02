Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has become the biggest Bollywood hit of 2017 and is still going strong at the box office with its collection set to cross Rs 300 crore.

The film is in its second week at the Indian box office, and its net collection stood at Rs 272.79 crore by the end of Monday. Tiger Zinda Hai seems to be unstoppable and is likely to beat the lifetime business of Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, thereby becoming the highest grossing movie of the superstar.

The action-thriller had started off at the domestic box office with an excellent collection of Rs 34.10 crore on its opening day. The film had witnessed massive growth over the extended weekend, taking its four-day total collection to over Rs 150 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai then continued its dream run and crossed the Rs 200-crore milestone in just one week. Although it is in its second week now, the movie still managed to maintain a strong hold at the box office.

The film's net Indian box office collection stood at Rs 272.79 crore in just 11 days, and it is being expected to reach the Rs 300-crore mark by the end of Thursday.

The film needs just Rs 30 crore to cross Rs 300-crore mark which appears to be a cake-walk for the film considering its current pace. Even if it fails to cross Rs 300 crore on Thursday by a small margin, there is no doubt it will reach the milestone by Friday.

Sultan's lifetime domestic collection is Rs 300.45 crore and Salman's highest grossing movie till date is Bajrangi Bhaijaan with a collection of Rs 320.34 crore.

While Tiger Zinda will definitely beat lifetime earning of Sultan by Friday, it is likely to cross the lifetime collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well by the end of this weekend. It will be even easier for the movie to earn big this weekend as there is no other big release on Friday.

Thus, it is almost safe to say that Tiger Zinda Hai will soon become Salman's highest grossing film.