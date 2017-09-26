Vishal's Thupparivalan has remained in the top position in its second weekend at the Chennai box office. It has managed to perform better than other films, including the new releases.

In its second weekend, Thupparivalan has earned Rs 66.28 lakh from 186 shows. It had raked in Rs 1.44 lakh from 252 shows in the first weekend. Now, the 10-day total collection now stands at Rs 3.11 crore.

Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa is in the second place in Chennai. It has earned Rs 63.11 lakh from the four-day first weekend. However, its business might suffer as Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Spyder is releasing this week.

Hollywood film Kingsman: The Golden Circle has got a decent opening in Chennai, collecting Rs 58.38 lakh from 144 shows. The film will have to hold well for the next week in order to make good profits.

Jyothika's Magalir Mattum had a decent weekend as it collected Rs 30.75 lakh from 132 shows. The 10-day business of the Tamil flick stands at Rs 1.78 crore.

Newly-released Naan Aanaiyittal, which has Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in the lead, has got an average opening. It has raked in Rs 11.39 lakh from 66 shows.

Malayalam film Parava has earned Rs 6.73 lakh from 27 shows, Aayirathil Iruvar has collected Rs 5.85 lakh from 36 shows, English film It has made a collection of Rs 5.56 lakh from 24 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.56 crore and Hindi flick Simran has collected Rs 1.59 lakh from nine shows at the Chennai box office to end its second weekend at Rs 13.25 lakh.

The business of Ajith's Vivegam has completely dropped as it collected Rs 2.12 lakh from 18 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 9.24 crore.