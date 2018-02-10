Varun Tej's Tholi Prema has opened to decent reviews and made better collection than Sai Dharam Tej's Inttelligent (Intelligent) and Mohan Babu's Gayatri (Gayathri) at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Tholi Prema, Inttelligent, and Gayatri are all made on a medium budget, and all of them were well promoted which got them a good hype. However, the Varun Tej starrer fared better than Sai Dharam Tej and Mohan Babu's films in terms of hype, screen count, and advance booking. Trade experts predicted that it would lead the race at the box office.

As predicted, Tholi Prema started on a good note with an average occupancy of over 50 percent in the morning shows. The film ran to packed houses in some centers in Andhra Pradesh. The movie was able to impress the viewers and the strong word of mouth boosted its collection at the box office in the afternoon and evening shows.

Its collection figures are still being compiled. If we are to go by its early estimates, Tholi Prema has collected around Rs 7.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 4 crore for its distributors on its opening day. The movie has become the second biggest opener for Varun Tej after Fidaa, which minted Rs 8.90 crore on the first day.

The Sai Dharam Tej and Lavanya Tripathi starrer opened to good response in the morning shows but received a mixed response from the audiences. The word of mouth took a toll on its collection in the afternoon and evening shows to some extent. Inttelligent is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 6 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.

On the other hand, the Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Shriya Saran starrer Gayatri also opened to a good response in the morning shows and fared well in the later shows on the opening day. Gayatri is estimated to have collected around Rs 3.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 2.50 crore for its distributors.