Black Panther is smashing records in the US. The film surpassed US box office prediction of $180 million and posted a gigantic $192 million box office collection in the country, Box Office Mojo reveals.

While it has soared past all Marvel movies, except The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Chadwick Boseman starrer did not excel the collection of Thor: Ragnarok in India.

According to box office collections shared by Indian film analyst Taran Adarsh, Black Panther collected Rs 7.18 crore (which include paid Thursday previews) on Day 1. The second-day collections witnessed a "decent" rise but the collections only surpassed Rs 6.65 crore. The opening weekend came to an end with the movie earning Rs 7.10 crore on Sunday, bringing the total opening weekend collection to Rs 24.81 crore.

As for Thor: Ragnarok, the Chris Hemsworth starrer opened to a thunderous Rs 7.77 crore and rose to 9.43 crore of day 2 and ended its opening weekend run in double digits at Rs 10.46 crore, bringing the total to Rs 27.66 crore. The movie went on to become the biggest opening for a Thor movie in India, Taran Adarsh notes.

#BlackPanther emerged the first choice of moviegoers... Fared well in its opening weekend... Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 19.35 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 24.81 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

India's collections contribute to Black Panther's international box office collection of $169 million. In the international market, the film has performed the best in South Korea by registering a collection of $25.3 million, Variety reports. European markets – UK and Ireland – contribute $24.8 million to the collection.

Mexico opened with $9.6 million, Brazil with $9.4 million, Australia with $9.2 million, France with $7.7 million, Indonesia with $6.5 million and Germany with $6.2 million.

The $169 million the film earned at the international box office adds to $192 million domestic collection to post a worldwide box office collection of $361 million.