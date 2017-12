Tamil audiences have given a warm welcome to Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran as it has done well in its first weekend at the Chennai box office. The Kollywood flick has also overpowered other new-releases like Santhanam's Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Salman Khan' Tiger Zinda Hai in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Velaikkaran has minted an amazing Rs 2.70 crore from 414 shows, as per Behindwoods. It is the biggest opening in Sivakarthikeyan's career as the latest flick has beaten his previous record of Remo, which had collected Rs 1.71 crore from 366 shows last year.

Sakka Podu Podu Raja has raked in Rs 65.21 lakh from 192 shows. It is considered to be a good opening for a Santhanam starring film. However, both the new releases have to sustain their good run in order to become profitable ventures.

Hindi movie Tiger Zinda Hai has got a dream opening in Chennai. The movie has minted Rs 62.90 lakh from 138 shows. It is considered to be a huge business for a Hindi film in Chennai where the Bollywood market is small compared to other South Indian states.

Aruvi, who has got good word-of-mouth, has apparently affected by the new releases. In its second weekend, it has raked in Rs 16.79 lakh from 75 shows. The 10-day total collection of the flicks stands at Rs 1.70 crore.

Telugu films Middle Class Abbayi has collected Rs 28.77 lakh from 48 shows and Hello have raked in Rs 10.93 lakh from 42 shows.

Hollywood film Ferdinand has collected Rs 1.04 lakh from just six. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 24.49 lakh.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (total collection till date: Rs 81.90 lakh), Chennai 2 Singapore (total collection till date: Rs 11.37 lakh) and Maayavan (total collection till date: Rs 1.13 crore) are in the next three places in Chennai.