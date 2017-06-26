Simbu's AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) has emerged victorious despite getting mixed reviews. The movie has managed to perform better than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Jayam Ravi's Vanamagan.

In the opening weekend, AAA has minted Rs 1.09 crore from 276 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be a good opening for a movie starring Simbu. However, it has to be seen how the movie will perform in the days to come considering mixed reviews.

Jayam Ravi's Vanamagan is in the second place in Chennai box office. It has raked in Rs 73.41 lakh from 216 shows in the 3-day first weekend. It has garnered better reviews than Simbu's film. Hence, the collection might improve in the days to come.

Salman Khan's Tubelight has got a good start at the Chennai box office. It has collected Rs 55.53 lakh from 174 shows, which is a good number for a Hindi flick. With negative reviews coming its way, the flick is unlikely to strike gold in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Telugu movie Duvvada Jagannadham has garnered an above-average start by raking in Rs 29.23 lakh from 126 shows. Maragadha Naanayam entered its second weekend and collected Rs 14.48 lakh from 87 shows taking its total tally to Rs 1.02 crore.

Despicable Me 3 collected Rs 4.73 lakh from 36 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 64.48 lakh and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has entered its ninth weekend by earning Rs 1.77 lakh from 21 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 17.93 crore.

Another Hollywood flick Cars 3 had 15 shows from which it earned Rs 1.58 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 59.55 lakh, while Tamil film Uru earned Rs 1.42 lakh from 15 shows to take its total tally to Rs 12.80 lakh.