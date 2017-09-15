Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (SMS) continued to make a good collection at the Indian box office in the second week and topped the domestic business chart, beating new releases Poster Boys and Daddy.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had minted Rs 24 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first week. Trade experts had predicted that new releases would reduce its screen count and also take a toll on its collection in the second week. The movie did witness drop of over 50 percent, which is a regular trend in Bollywood.

However, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan collected Rs 11.73 crore nett at the domestic box office in the second week and its 14-day total collection has now reached Rs 35.76 crore nett. The movie has smashed the lifetime record of Bareilly Ki Barfi, which was the highest grossing film for Ayushmann Khurrana (Rs 33 crore nett).

Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan... Week 1: ₹ 24.03 cr Week 2: ₹ 11.73 cr Total: ₹ 35.76 cr India biz. HIT. #SMS" The trade analyst added, "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan [Wk 2] Fri 1.54 cr, Sat 2.95 cr, Sun 3.34 cr, Mon 1.04 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 93 lakhs, Thu 91 lakhs. Total: ₹ 35.76 cr."

On the other hand, Poster Boys started on a slow note and showed good growth over the weekend. But its collection remained low on the weekdays. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#PosterBoys witnessed good growth over the weekend, but remained low on weekdays, despite favourable word of mouth..."

Poster Boys collected Rs 11.20 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week to land in the second place in the domestic business chart. Taran Adarsh tweeted the day-wise breakup of its collection: "#PosterBoys Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1 cr, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 11.20 cr. India biz."

Another new release starring Arjun Rampal opened to poor response and failed to show big growth in the following days. Daddy collected Rs 7 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week. The movie has ended up as another big disaster of the month.