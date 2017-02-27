Vishal Bhardwaj's movie Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, saw marginal growth on its third day at the domestic box office. However, that didn't help matters much as Rangoon's first weekend collection fell short of being impressive. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 and The Ghazi Attack enjoyed steady runs at box office.

Rangoon was released in theatres on Friday, February 24 amid huge hype and promotion. Yet, the film opened to a lukewarm response and collected Rs 6.07crore at the Indian box office on its first day, despite it being a holiday (Maha Shivaratri).

The period drama has received mixed response from audience and critics alike. The word of mouth publicity didn't translate to business on Saturday as the movie ended up making Rs 6 crore on February 25.

On Sunday, Rangoon's business witnessed a spike making Rs 6.2 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office. The movie's total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 18.2 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 2 remained strong at the box office even into its third week. The film has collected Rs 2.50 crore at the domestic market on its third Sunday (Day 17). Its total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 110 crore nett. "#JollyLLB2 collects ₹ 6.26 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 110.71 cr. India biz. HIT," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The Ghazi Attack also continued its good showing at the Indian box office and did a business of about Rs 1.1 crore (in Hindi version) and Rs 2.9 crore (in all versions) on its second Sunday (Day 10). The movie has crossed Rs 30 crore mark (in all versions) at the domestic market.