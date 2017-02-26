Rangoon opened to average response and failed to stall the collection of Jolly LLB 2 at the Indian box office. The Ghazi Attack hit rock bottom in the domestic market in its second week.

The Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut-starrer had huge hype, publicity and expectations, but the movie registered poor advance booking, which resulted in average opening. Rangoon collected Rs 6.07 crore at the Indian box office on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Rangoon has a dismal start... Fri ₹ 6.07 cr. India biz... Will need to show massive growth on Sat + Sun to sustain and survive."

The Vishal Bhardwaj-directed romantic war drama received mixed response and most of the audience liked the movie. The word of mouth was expected to help it show big growth on Saturday, but it failed to do so. Rangoon collected approximately Rs 6 crore at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its two-day domestic total to Rs 12.07 crore.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer lost a large chunk of its screen count, but it has continued to rocket box office in its third week. Jolly LLB 2 has collected Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2.01 crore at the domestic box office on its third Friday and Saturday, respectively. Its 9-day domestic collection has reached Rs 108.21 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#JollyLLB2 [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 108.21 cr. India biz. HIT."

The Ghazi Attack has maintained rock-steady and collected Rs 1.95 crore at the domestic box office on its second Friday and Saturday. Its 9-day total stands at Rs 13.80 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TheGhaziAttack maintains the consistency... [Week 2] Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. Note: Hindi version."

However, the Telugu version of The Ghazi Attack has also continued to fare well at the ticket counters in the second week. Both the versions have collected Rs 5.15 crore nett at the Indian box office on their second Friday and Saturday. Their 9-day domestic collection is Rs 32.40 crore nett. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TheGhaziAttack - ALL VERSIONS - Week 2: Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr."