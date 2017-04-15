Sivalinga has locked horns with Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi and Kadamban at the box office. On the opening day, the Raghava Lawrence film and the Dhanush-starrer made good collections at the box office, while Arya's Kadamban is said to have earned decent revenue.

Trade experts reveal that Sivalinga minted close to Rs 30 lakh from over 70 shows on the opening day in Chennai. With the movie garnering good reviews, the business of this commercial entertainer is likely to be stable over the next two days.

Coming to Power Paandi, the film starring Dhanush opened to highly positive reviews from the audience and critics. The movie had over 55 shows in Chennai, from which it raked in Rs 14 lakh. The collection of the film is expected to improve in the days to come, thanks to the positive reviews.

The Chennai box office numbers for Kadamban are not available yet, and the film is believed to have earned less than Rs 10 lakh on the opening day in Chennai.

In the entire state, Sivalinga is estimated to have earned over Rs 3.5 crore, while the corresponding figure for Power Paandi is close to Rs 2.5 crore.

Sivalinga

This film, written and directed by P Vasu, is a horror thriller. Ritika Singh plays the female lead in the movie. It is about a CID officer's work and personal life getting messed up as he tries to solve a murder mystery.

Power Paandi

It marks the directorial debut of Dhanush. It is the story of an ageing father's troubles with his software engineer son, finally leading him to go on a soul-searching trip. The film, which has veteran actor Rajkiran playing the title role, comes with a message and is aimed at the family audience.