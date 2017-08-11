Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM) has received a superb opening and made better collection than LIE (Love Intelligence Enmity) and Jaya Janaki Nayaka (JJN) at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday.

Rana Daggubati's Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Nithiin's LIE and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Jaya Janaki Nayaka are amongst the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017. But the Rana Daggubati-starrer is a notch bigger than the other releases in terms of hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking.

Read Reviews: Nene Raju Nene Mantri | LIE | Jaya Janaki Nayaka

Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which is distributed by Magnus Media, has been released in 129 screens across North America, while LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka graced 108 and 82 screens, respectively. All the three movies were premiered in a large number of cinema halls in the country on Thursday.

Having good advance booking, Nene Raju Nene Mantri has collected $120,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows. On the other hand, the Nithiin-starrer had a fair amount of advance booking and made decent business. LIE has collected $40,000 at the US box office in the preview shows. But Jaya Janaki Nayaka has opened to dismal response and collected just $6,000 in the country on Thursday.

These collections are early estimates and they are likely to go up when the final figures are released by distributors. Idlebrain Jeevi, a trade analyst and Telugu film critic, tweeted the early estimates: "#NeneRajuNeneManthri starts off on a great note in USA with $120k so far. #Lie & #JayaJanakiNayaka get $40k & $6k. "

Nene Raju Nene Mantri has also registered fantastic advance booking in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and few other parts of India for its opening day. The movie was seen running to packed house in several centres in these areas for the morning shows on Friday. It is set to lead the race at the worldwide box office on the first day.

On the other hand, LIE has recorded good advance booking in these areas and registered decent response everywhere in the first show. It registered 100 per cent occupancy in some screens. However, Jaya Janaki Nayaka has witnessed average footfalls in morning shows, when compared to the other two films.