Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan has failed to make an expected amount of collection at the box office in the first week, while Lipstick Under My Burkha (LUMB) continued to rock the ticket counters in the second week.

Despite having huge hype and promotion, the Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer opened to an average response but showed decent growth in the following days. Mubarakan has collected Rs 35.66 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week. Its seven-day gross total stands at Rs 49.53 crore. However, the Bollywood trade analysts describe its business as below expectation.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Mubarakan witnessed ample growth over weekend [esp Sun]... Had decent trending on weekdays... However, Week 1 biz is lower than expected... "#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr, Mon 3.55 cr, Tue 3.45 cr, Wed 3 cr, Thu 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 35.66 cr. India biz."

On the other hand, Lipstick Under My Burkha, which was released in theatres on July 21, collected Rs 10.96 crore at the domestic box office in the first week. Trade analysts predicted that its collection would be halted by Mubarakan, Indu Sarkar and three other new releases in its second week. But the film surprised everyone by faring better than some of these new releases.

Lipstick Under My Burkha collected Rs 6.29 crore nett at the domestic box office in the second week and its 14-day total collection has reached Rs 17.25 crore. It is a small budget film and lacked promotion. However, the controversy surrounding its censorship garnered a lot of attention and helped it become one of the hit Bollywood films of 2017.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#LipstickUnderMyBurkha sustained well in Week 2, despite several new films... Decline in Week 2 [vis-à-vis Week 1]: 42.61%... EXCELLENT... #LipstickUnderMyBurkha [Week 2] Fri 94 lakh, Sat 1.37 cr, Sun 1.45 cr, Mon 64 lakh, Tue 68 lakh, Wed 64 lakh, Thu 57 lakh. Total: ₹ 17.25 cr."