Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kavan dominated screens in Tamil Nadu last weekend. Both the movies have made good collections in key centres like Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore.

Kaatru Veliyidai was released in over 300 screens in Tamil Nadu on April 7. The film had generated a lot of positive buzz, resulting in a good opening. The Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer film minted close to Rs 13 crore in three days in Tamil Nadu, according to trade reports, which is a good number.

On the other hand, Kavan has continued to pull a good number of viewers in its second weekend as well. The 11-day total collection of Vijay Sethupathi's film, which was released on March 30, stands at Rs 21 crore. The mixed reviews received by Mani Ratnam's film benefited it to some extent. Trade reports claim that the KV Anand-directed film has become the highest grosser in the actor's career till date.

Kavan and Kaatru Veliyidai received the 30 percent entertainment tax exemption given by the state government, and this has become a major advantage for both the films as the net income will be almost equal to the gross business.

With Kavan, Vijay Sethupathi's good run has continued at the box office. In the last 18 months, he has been part of successful movies like Sethupathi, Naanum Rowdydhaan, Dharma Durai, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum and Aandavan Kattalai.

Coming to Dora, the movie has made a decent collection despite getting mixed reviews. The movie raked in Rs 9.5 crore by the end of its second weekend, but it has not met the expectations of the industry, which had pinned high hopes on the film.

All the three movies will now have to struggle for survival in theatres, as three movies – Power Paandi, Kadamban and Sivalinga — are slated for release this week.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]