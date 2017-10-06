Sharwanand's Mahanubhavudu had a fastastic start at the worldwide box office, emerging as the Dussehra winner in its first week, while Mahesh Babu's Spyder ended up being a disaster in terms of collection.

Spyder was released in a record number of cinema halls on September 27, becoming the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu at the worldwide box office. But its first day collection was promising enough for its makers and distributors. Negative response in the initial days took a toll on its collection and it hardly picked up momentum.

Spyder is estimated to have collected Rs 95 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the nine-day-extended first week. The Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer has become the top five highest grossing Telugu movies in the opening week in 2017. But its business is not up to the expected mark.

Spyder is estimated to have earned approximately Rs 51.50 crore for its global distributors in nine days. Made on a grand scale, the movie fetched Rs 124 crore from its theatrical rights and it has recovered around 41.53 per cent of the investment of the distributors. Considering its current pace of collection, the film will not cross Rs 65 crore mark and it will incur around huge loss of Rs 60 crore to its distributors.

On the other hand, Mahanubhavudu hit screens two days after Spyder and started to a decent response. The movie made good collection at the worldwide box office on the first day itself. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection in the days followed.

Released in 400 screens, Mahanubhavudu has collected approximately Rs 32.31 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 16 crore for its global distributors in seven days. Made on a budget of Rs 12 crore, film fetched Rs 20 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights and has recovered 80 per cent of the investment of its distributors.

Good response encouraged the makers to add 100 screens extra in the second week. The film is expected to return 100 percent of the investment of its distributors along with some profit share in the second week.