Raj Tarun's Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (KUJ) made a decent collection at the US box office in the first weekend and topped the US business chart for Telugu movies, beating Dwaraka, Gunturodu, Ghazi and Winner.

The Raj Tarun and Anu Emmanuel-starrer witnessed average occupancy, but the word-of-mouth publicity boosted its business over the weekend. Kittu Unnadu Jagratha collected approximately $51,000 from 60 screens at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $7,356 in Thursday premieres, $13,000 on Friday, $18,900 on Saturday and $10,900 on Sunday.

The Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Jhaveri-starrer opened to a good response in North America and showed decent growth on the following days. Dwaraka collected approximately $48,300 from 50 screens at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $10,753 in Thursday premieres, $13,000 on Friday, $17,300 on Saturday and $7,200 on Sunday.

The Manchu Manoj and Pragya Jaiswal-starrer debuted with a lukewarm response and its business went down over the weekend. Gunturodu collected approximately $2,800 from 50 screens at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $1,291 in Thursday premieres, $408 on Friday, $911 on Saturday and $258 on Sunday.

Rana Daggubati's Ghazi collected approximately $30,118 from 17 screens at the US box office in its third weekend, taking its total collection to $752,000 in the country. Sai Dharam Tej's Winner collected over $3,000 at the US box office in its second weekend and its 10-day total US collection has reached $100,200.

