Chiranjeevi's 150th movie, Khaidi No 150, and Balakrishna's 100th movie, Gautamiputra Satakarni, have set the box office on fire. Both the Sankranthi releases have performed well at collection centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Khaidi No 150

The Chiranjeevi-starrer had grossed Rs 50.45 crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day. In Andhra Pradesh alone, the movie collected about Rs 30 crore, with a distributors' share of Rs 23.24 crore on the first day. The movie registered a record opening in Karnataka and the United States as well. On the second day, the film is estimated to have grossed about Rs 20 crore, to take its two-day total to Rs 70 crore.

Although there is a huge dip in the business on the second day, it is considered a normal trend as the first day consists of special shows, which are organised to cash in on the hype. A drop of about 20 percent is seen in the number of shows on the second day, which gets reflected in lower collection figures.

Continuing its good run, Khaidi No 150 performed well on the third day. "Mega Star's #KhaidiNo150 continues to remain Strong and will look to take a Record Non-Baahubali Week. [sic]," Andhra Box Office tweeted about the film's collection. According to early estimates, the movie added over Rs 14 crore on its third day at the worldwide box office.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the distributors' share is said to be between Rs 36 and Rs 38 crore, and the gross collection is said to have crossed the Rs 50-crore mark. The official figures are awaited.

Gautamiputra Satakarni

After getting a decent start, the business of Gautamiputra Satakarni at the box office witnessed a fantastic growth. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth publicity and reviews, the movie kept the cash registering ringing on the second day across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Balakrishna-starrer earned Rs 18.35 crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day. It grossed Rs 12.2 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, with a distributors' share of Rs 9.82 crore.

Gautamiputra Satakarni added over Rs 12 crore on the second day, to cross the Rs 30-crore mark. "Day 2 exceeds expectations for #GautamiPutraSatakarni with a strong show all over AP!," Andhra Box Office tweeted.

Both the Telugu films are expected to hold well at the box office during this festival weekend as well.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]