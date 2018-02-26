Jyothika's Naachiyar and Hollywood movie Black Panther have done well at the Chennai box office in their second weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Both the movies performed better than the other new releases.

In its second weekend, Naachiyar has made a collection of Rs 83.44 lakh from 186 shows, reports Behindwoods. The film had raked in Rs 1.21 crore in the opening weekend. Now, the 10-day total collection of the film stands at Rs 3 crore.

Hollywood flick Black Panther has raked in Rs 55.41 lakh from 123 shows. It had raked in Rs 87.95 lakh in the first weekend. The total collection of the flick at the end of the second weekend now stands at Rs 2.12 crore.

Sundar C's Kalakalappu 2 has got an above average verdict at the Chennai box office by collecting over Rs 4.36 crore by the end of its third weekend. It had collected Rs 1.57 crore and Rs 65.53 lakh, respectively, in the opening and second weekends, from 141 shows.

Newly-released Keni has collected Rs 13.82 lakh from 69 shows. Telugu movie Awe has earned Rs 4.43 lakh from 18 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 28.01 lakh, while another new movie Yenda Thalaila Yenna Veikkala has collected Rs 4.36 lakh from 30 shows in Chennai.

Hindi movie Aiyaary and Tamil film Veera entered in the second weekend by collecting less than a lakh. While Rakul Preet Singh's film has made a total collection of Rs 31.65 lakh, Elred Kumar-produced film has earned Rs 26.99 lakh at the Chennai box office in 10 days.