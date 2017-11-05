Hollywood movie Thor: Ragnarok has made much bigger collection than Siddharth Malhotra's Ittefaq at the India box office in two days, while two-week-old release Golmaal Again is still going strong.

Ittefaq features Siddharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead and has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Its promos had grabbed many eyeballs. But the hype surrounding the film could not help register good advance booking, which resulted in a poor opening on Friday, November 3.

Despite getting positive response from viewers, the Abhay Chopra-directed suspense thriller failed to show a big jump in its collection on Saturday.

Ittefaq has collected approximately Rs 9.55 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days. The movie needs to do well in the coming day to becoem a hit. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Ittefaq shows an UPWARD TREND on Sat... 35.80% growth... Sun should be stronger... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 9.55 cr. India biz."

The Thor films — and the MCEU flicks in general — have been a hit Hollywood franchise in India. Thor: Ragnarok — the third instalment in this series — was expected to do well in this country. But few thought the Chris Hemsworth-starrer would fare even better than Ittefaq.

The Hollywood superhero film opened to fantastic response and went on to get one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India. It showed decent growth on Saturday.

Thor: Ragnarok has collected approximately Rs 17.03 crore nett at the Indian box office in two days. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#ThorRagnarok is ROCKING... Fri 7.73 cr, Sat 9.30 cr. Total: ₹ 17.03 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 21.79 cr. India biz."

The Taika Waititi-directorial is set to beat the lifetime records of other Hollywood releases of 2017 like Dunkirk (Rs 21.33 crore), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (Rs 35 crore), Annabelle: Creation (Rs 44.50 crore nett) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (Rs 48.25 crore).

It remains to be seen whether it will beat The Fate Of The Furious (Rs 77 crore).

On the other hand, trade experts had predicted that Ittefaq and Thor: Ragnarok would halt the collection of Golmaal Again.

But the Ajay Devgn-starrer is undeterred by the new releases, and has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the domestic box office in its third week.

Golmaal Again has collected Rs 5 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first two days of its third week and its 16-day total collection has reached Rs 188 crore nett.

The movie is inching closer to the mark of Rs 200 crore mark.