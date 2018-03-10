Bollywood moviegoers were treated to four movies on March 9 – Hate Story 4, Dil Juunglee, Baa Baaa Black Sheep and 3 Storeys. The first day box office collection has come out and it shows that Urvashi Rautela's Hate Story 4 is the winner.

The day 1 occupancy of Hate Story 4 increased in the evening, thus, the collection went up to Rs 3.76 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#HateStory4 picked up towards evening shows, after an ordinary start... Fri ₹ 3.76 cr. India biz... #HateStoryIV"

While Hate Story 4 witnessed a decent start, Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's Dil Juunglee failed to grab viewers' attention.

The collection of this rom-com has barely touched Rs 1 crore mark, as per early estimates. However, critics' and audience reviews about this movie were mixed, while Hate Story 4 didn't get good response.

Surprisingly, the day 1 collection turned out to be different. And the reviews of the other two movies – Baa Baaa Black Sheep and 3 Storeys – were poles apart.

While Maniesh Paul's Baa Baaa Black Sheep didn't receive any attraction on its release day, 3 Storeys garnered appreciation from all quarters.

The occupancy of 3 Storeys was, however, less and thus, its collection is in lakhs.

So, among all the four, Urvashi's Hate Story 4 won the opening day battle. Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is an erotic thriller featuring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon, and Vivan Bhatena. The movie has been highly promoted, both online as well as offline.

On the other hand, Dil Juunglee starring Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal is filled with a lot of drama, madness and also mush moments.

Though these movies have released recently, Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is winning the race at the box office. Released on February 24, the movie received rave reviews and has earned Rs 77.98 crore at the domestic market in two weeks.

Even, last week's release, Pari, couldn't outshine Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at the market.