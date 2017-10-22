Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has continued to top the collection chart at the domestic box office on its second day, while Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar showed further growth in its business on its third day.

Riding on huge hype and promotion, Secret Superstar was released in 1,750 screens across India on Thursday and received an average response as the viewers were busy with the Diwali festivities. The movie garnered extremely positive talk from film-goers across the country. The trade experts predicted that like Taare Zameen Par, the word of mouth would boost its collection on the following days.

As predicted, the word of mouth helped it show good growth and despite clashing with Golmaal Again, its collection was almost double on Friday and Saturday. Secret Superstar has collected Rs 24.60 crore nett at the domestic box office in three days. The breakup of its collection is Rs 4.80 crore on Thursday, Rs 9.30 crore on Friday and Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday.

On the other hand, Golmaal Again had an equal amount of hype and promotion and was released in 3,500 screens in the domestic market, a day after Secret Superstar hit the screens. The movie opened to an earth-shattering response on Friday and registered sensational numbers at the ticket counters on its opening day.

Golmaal Again collected Rs 30.14 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day. The film now shares the records of Raaes and Tubelight and has become the second biggest opening Hindi film of 2017 after Baahubali. The movie has also emerged as the second biggest opener for Ajay Devgn after Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 crore nett).

The 10th combo film of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty has succeeded to tickle the funny bones of the viewers and the word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday. Golmaal Again is estimated to have collected Rs 32 crore at the domestic box office on its second day and its total collection has reached Rs 62.14 crore nett.

Early trends show that both the films have witnessed further growth in the number of the footfalls across the country on Sunday. Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar are likely to collect Rs 35 crore nett and Rs 12.50 crore nett at the Indian box office on their third and fourth days, respectively.