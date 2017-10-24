Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has collected USD3.17 million (Rs 20.62 crore) at the overseas box office in the first weekend beating Secret Superstar.

Secret Superstar was released in 1,090 screens in key international markets on October 19. A day later, on October 20, Golmaal Again released in 732 screens in foreign countries. Considering its 4-day weekend and huge screen count, the Aamir Khan starrer was expected to earn better than the Ajay Devgn starrer.

But Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim in the lead role opened to an average response in the international markets and hardly witnessed growth in the following days. It has collected approximately USD 2.8 million (Rs 18.20 crore) at the overseas box office in the four-day first weekend.

On the other hand, Golmaal Again opened to a good response and collected USD1.17 million at the overseas box office on opening day. A positive word of mouth helped it remain strong over the weekend and it collected USD 1.15 million on its second day and USD 0.85 million on its third day.

Golmaal Again has grossed a total of USD 3.17 million (Rs 20.62 crore) at the overseas box office in the first weekend. It has become the highest opening weekend grosser for Ajay Devgn in the international market, beating Singham Returns (USD 2.4 million) and Son of Sardaar (USD 1.96 million).

Golmaal Again has also become the fourth highest opening weekend of 2017 in the overseas markets after Raees (USD 8.5 million), Jab Harry Met Sejal (USD 6.58 million) and Kaabil (USD 3.51 million).

Here are the first weekend collections of Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar in some foreign countries. These numbers are based on various reports and they may vary from the actual figures.