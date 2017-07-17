Atharvaa's new movie Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum, Hollywood movie War for the Planet of the Apes and Hindi film Jagga Jasoos have received good openings at the Chennai box office.

In the opening weekend, Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum earned Rs 68.93 lakh from 171 shows, reports Behindwoods. The business of War for the Planet of the Apes indicates again about the growing market for English movies in Chennai. It collected Rs 65.55 lakh from 153 shows.

Jagga Jasoos is also off to an impressive start considering the small market for Hindi movies in Chennai. It raked in Rs 40.19 lakh from 93 shows. With the movie getting mixed reviews, it has to be seen how it will perform in the days to come.

Kreshna's new film Pandigai has got a decent opening by collecting Rs 32.88 lakh from 132 shows.

Another Hollywood movie Spider-Man: Homecoming had limited shows in its second weekend after setting the box office on fire in its first weekend. It raked in Rs 29.31 lakh from 75 shows. The 10-day collection of the film now stands at Rs 2.16 crore.

Chandran and Anandhi's Rubaai has earned Rs 11.21 lakh from 87 shows, Thiri collected Rs 6.36 lakh from 51 shows, Telugu film Ninnu Kori made a collection of Rs 5.28 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 43.12 lakh and Sridevi's Hindi film Mom earned Rs 4.73 lakh from 24 shows to end its 10-day total collection at Rs 48.12.

Gautham Karthik's Ivan Thanthiran has collected Rs 3.43 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.20 crore.